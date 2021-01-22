Napoli confirm Osimhen’s recovery from COVID-19

Serie A club, Napoli have confirmed that Super Eagles forward, Victor Osimhen has recovered from COVID-19 and would resume training this weekend.

The club confirmed Osimhen’s latest test result via their Twitter handle on Friday, as the striker returned a negative test.

The 22-year-old, who had been away from football since November last year due to a shoulder injury, first tested positive to the virus on New Year’s Day.

He returned a positive test again after self-isolating for 10 days in the city of Naples, and has missed several matches with the team.

Read Also: After 10 days of self-isolation, Osimhen still positive for COVID-19

Osimhen will now return to training on his own before rejoining the rest of the team subsequently.

The former Lille of France striker, who dislocated his shoulder last November, has scored twice in eight league appearances for the Gennaro Gattuso side since his arrival this season.

Napoli lost 2-0 to Juventus earlier this week in the Italian Super Cup, and will face Verona in the league on Sunday.

Join the conversation

Opinions