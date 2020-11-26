Napoli take steps to rename stadium in honour of Maradona

As the football world mourns Argentina legend, Diego Maradona, his former club Napoli are making plans to rename their home ground in his honour.

Maradona was announced dead on Wednesday at age of 60 following a cardiac arrest.

The Stadio San Paolo was illuminated in Maradona’s honour on Wednesday night as fans gathered to pay their respects.

Napoli owner, Aurelio de Laurentiis, made the renaming plan public on Thursday as reports say the club have made steps already to make it happen.

“We can consider the idea of calling our stadium San Paolo-Diego Armando Maradona,” De Laurentiis said.

The Mayor of the city of Naples, Luigi De Magistris, supported the proposal that the city’s San Paolo Stadium be renamed for Maradona, who scored 81 goals in 188 appearances for the club.

“We are already putting it together this morning, taking the first steps to dedicate Naples stadium to Maradona,” De Magistris said.

“Its a process but it will be a quick process, because when there is such a strong desire there’s nothing that will hold us up.”

Maradona won two Serie A titles with Napoli during his playing days.

Meanwhile, Napoli will pay tribute to late Maradona before their Europa League match against HNK Rijeka on Thursday night.

