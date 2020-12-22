Napoli win appeal over point deduction, to replay previously-missed Juventus tie

The previously-abandoned Serie A clash between Napoli and Juventus will now be replayed after the former won an appeal over a point deduction for missing the game.

Napoli failed to turn up at Juventus in October due to certain COVID-19 guidelines put in place in the city of Naples at the time.

The club also had two positive Covid-19 tests before the game and were ordered not to travel by their local health authority.

But the organizers of the League refused to call the match off and Juve arrived at the stadium before kick-off without an opponent to face.

The Serie A said Napoli had not complied with agreed Covid-19 protocols, and so awarded Juve a 3-0 win and handed Napoli a point deduction.

But after appealing against the ruling at the Italian Olympic Committee (CONI), Napoli won.

The clubs will now meet in a rearranged fixture.

Also, the decision sees Napoli move up to third in the table on the same number of points as the reigning champions.

