NAPTIP arrests Nigerian-American for buying twin babies | Ripples Nigeria

Latest
NAPTIP arrests Nigerian-American for buying twin babies
An illegal baby factory operating in Aba, Abia State, has been shut down by the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP), just as a Nigerian-American lady has been arrested for allegedly buying a set of twins from the facility.
The Head, Public Relations of NAPTIP, Stella Nezan, who made this known in a statement on Tuesday, said the baby factory, Nwamaka Herbal Centre, was sealed off by operatives of the agency following the refusal of the owner to respond to invitations extended to her following reports of illegal activities going on there.
According to Nezan, the Nigerian-American was arrested when she was found with the twins which she claimed to have delivered at the centre in March when she returned from the United States.
According to the NAPTIP spokesperson, the Nigerian-American who claimed to be a pastor in the US, said she did not know the father of the twin children because she was involved in multiple sexual affairs in September 2018 in Amsterdam, and experienced some strange symptoms a month later.
READ ALSO: NAPTIP rescues 8 kids, arrests two suspects trafficking Nigerian children to Niger Republic
“From that point, she claimed to have become confused as she could not ascertain her pregnancy status until she visited a hospital in Atlanta before coming to Nigeria,” the statement said.
“During interrogation, the suspect said after several encounters with doctors outside Nigeria who couldn’t confirm if she was pregnant, she decided to come to Nigeria to seek medical services.
“She further narrated that on March 5, 2020, she came to Nigeria and went to see one Mrs Ijeoma, who gave her some sort of medicine said to have been mixed with honey and that a few hours later, she gave birth to a set of twins. She claimed to have paid the suspect, Nwamaka, the sum of N2m for the delivery.
“The deal was further blown open when the Nigerian-American approached the American Embassy in Abuja to procure necessary documents that would enable her to leave Nigeria with the children.
“The Embassy doubted her claims and conducted a martenal DNA test, which returned negative. The DNA result revealed that she is not the biological mother of the children and that the babies were not even related to her.
“NAPTIP suspected foul play when the owner of the Nwamaka Herbal Centre, where she claimed to have been delivered of the baby, ran away when she learnt that security operatives were in search of her.
“However, three suspects connected to the crime have been arrested with a manhunt launched for Nwamaka, the owner of the herbal centre.
“The babies are presently receiving adequate care at the shelter of the agency while investigation continues.”
Key Phrase:
Keywords: Baby Factory, ,,
Join the conversation
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....
Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes
In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...
Sports
Benzema, Pulisic score as Madrid, Chelsea play first-leg draw in UCL semi
Karim Benzema and Christian Pulisic were on target for their respective clubs as Real Madrid held Chelsea to a 1-1...
EPL top four: Leicester won’t make last season’s mistake —Iheanacho
Super Eagles forward, Kelechi Iheanacho says he does not want what happened to Leicester City last season to repeat itself...
SportsBusiness: Liverpool announce £46m loss; Arsenal ‘not for sale’ amid takeover interests
English Premier League club, Liverpool have announced that they made a pre-tax loss of £46m for the year ending 31...
Nagelsmann to replace Flick as Bayern manager at end of season
RB Leipzig coach, Julian Nagelsmann will be replacing Hansi Flick as manager of Bayern Munich at the end of the...
Osimhen scores goal no.7 as Napoli overtake Juventus in UCL qualification race
Victor Osimhen has continued to score for Napoli as his effort on Monday helped them beat 10-man Torino 2-0 in...
Latest Tech News
Ladda to lead Africa to Seedstars 2020/21 Grand Finale. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1) Ladda to lead...
OPPO to launch new 5G phone. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1) Healthtech startup TIBU...
TechNigeria: A weekly digest of what went down in Nigeria’s tech space
Since the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) issued the policy banning cryptocurrencies in Nigeria, most international tech companies have been...
Nigeria’s FairMoney launches venture in India. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigeria’s FairMoney launches...
USAID launches food security challenge for Nigerian Agrictech startups. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Amazon, skips Nigeria,...
Facebook to proceed with its crypto, Diem, after opposition from regulators
The much-criticised cryptocurrency from Facebook, Diem, will proceed with its launch after two years of scrutiny and criticism from various...