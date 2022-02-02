NAPTIP arrests Nigerian woman for trafficking girls to India for prostitution

The National Agency for the Prohibition and Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP), has arrested a Nigerian woman, Joy Shandy Okah, for allegedly trafficking three girls to India to engage in prostitution.

According to the agency, Okah was arrested on Tuesday in collaboration with the New Delhi City Police who also rescued the three victims trafficked from Nigeria.

Describing Okah as a serial international human trafficker, NAPTIP said she would pick vulnerable girls and force them to swear to an oath before taking them to Asia country on the pretext of engaging them in legitimate jobs.

A statement signed by the Director-General of NAPTIP, Dr Fatima Waziri-Azi, said Okah was arrested after one of the girls blew the lid on her.

“Before taking them out of Nigeria, Okah forced the girls to swear to an oath, and after they arrived, she confiscated their mobile phones and travel documents.

“The girls, whose credentials were confirmed to be from Cross River and Edo States in southern Nigeria, paid her N4.5 million each from proceeds of prostitution before they were rescued by officials.

“Delhi police have already completed investigations and she was arraigned in less than 24 hours,” she said.

