NAPTIP arrests woman for killing stepson in Kano

The National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) has arrested a 29-year-old housewife, Jamila Abubakar, over the alleged murder of her stepson, Muhammad Bashir, in Kano State.

The NAPTIP Zonal Coordinator in the state, Shehu Umar, told journalists that the woman was arrested on Thursday after she beat the seven-year-old boy to death at Tarauni Kasuwa area of Kano metropolis.

He said the agency had invited the suspect for alleged child abuse after the deceased was rescued from her a few months ago.

The coordinator said: “We received information that the deceased we rescued a few months ago was allegedly clubbed to death by his stepmother.

“On receiving the information, operatives of NAPTIP swung into action and arrested the suspect.”

He said preliminary investigations revealed that the suspect confined the deceased to a room without food when they left home for their daily engagements.

Umar added: “The suspect was invited and the victim was rescued by our team. The agency provided shelter and medication to the victim before reuniting him with his father.

“The couple wrote an undertaking that the boy will not be confined again. They also promised to ensure the child’s protection and wellbeing when they set out for their normal businesses.”

He said the case has been transferred to the state police command for discrete investigation and prosecution.

