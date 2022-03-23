NAPTIP decries growing cases of child trafficking in Anambra

The National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP), has decried the increasing cases of child trafficking in Anambra State.

The NAPTIP Zonal Commander in the state, Judith-Chukwu Ibadin, who spoke at the opening of a three-day stakeholders’ sensitisation forum in Awka, said the agency has recorded more than 40 cases of child trafficking in the state in the last one year.

She said: “We have recorded and handled over 40 heart-touching cases of human trafficking in Anambra in the last year, and it bothers more on women and children.

“Children are being sold like commodities in the state which is why we hear cases of missing children. This is so disturbing.

“Cases of baby sales and baby factories are becoming rampant in the South-East, and sadly, Anambra is leading the way. So, the government needs to partner with stakeholders to curb these problems.”

