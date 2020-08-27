NAPTIP rescues 132 trafficked persons in Akwa Ibom

The National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) has rescued 132 victims of human trafficking in Akwa Ibom since the beginning of 2020.

The Director-General of the agency, Dame Julie Okah-Donli, disclosed this during an interactive session with journalists in Uyo, the state capital on Thursday.

Okah-Donli pointed out that the victims were freed as a result of combined efforts of security operatives.

She said 40 of the victims were rescued from sexual exploitation, 28 from baby sellers, 23 from labour exploitation, while others were for other sundry exploitation issues.

Okah-Donli said that the ages of the rescued victims ranged from five months to 34 years.

She said 40 per cent of them were from the Oron axis of the state because of its strategic trade location as a gateway to the Atlantic.

Speaking about the establishment of State Task Forces on Human Trafficking, she noted that it was a component part of the agency’s strategic thrust aimed at expanding its frontiers.

“The overall objective of the task force is the coordination and reactivation of technical inter-agency cooperation meetings with key stakeholders.

” They include donors, development partners, law enforcement agencies, MDAs and NGOs to enhance the capacities of state and non-state actors as well as multi-sectoral response towards improving partnerships.

“These partnerships are aimed at the prevention of human trafficking, protection of victims of human trafficking, offer access to justice for victims of trafficking, prosecution of traffickers.

”The partnership is also aimed at enhancing the process of successful restoration of victims of trafficking to the state of physical, psychological, social, vocational and economic well being,’’ she said.

She also solicited for continued support from the media, religious and traditional institutions.

