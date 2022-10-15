NAPTIP rescues 29 victims of trafficking in Kebbi

The National Agency for Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) has rescued 29 victims of trafficking in Kebbi State.

The NAPTIP Zonal Commander in-charge of Kebbi, Sokoto and Zamfara States, Misba’u Iya-Kaura, confirmed the development to journalists on Saturday in Birnin Kebbi.

READ ALSO: NAPTIP rescues teenager from suspected human traffickers in Anambra

He said the agency in collaboration with the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) and NATAL rescued 21 victims at Kangiwa axis on their way to Senegal, while the remaining eight were rescued in different parts of the state.

“The victims who were coming from Ondo, Kano, Kaduna and Zamfara States were between the ages of 18 and 24,” the commander stated.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now