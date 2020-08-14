NAPTIP rescues 33 victims of human trafficking

No fewer than 33 suspected trafficked victims have been rescued and taken to safety by the Uyo Zonal Command of the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP).

The agency’s zonal boss, Mr Nduka Nwawene announced this during a chat with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday

Nwawene said the agency was assisted by security operatives to rescue the victims and three suspects are now with the Department of State Services.

“A joint operation by personnel of the 13 Brigade of the Nigerian Army, Defence Intelligence Agency (DIA), Department of State Security (DSS), and Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) raided the two suspicious premises in Calabar.

“One of the premises in Dame Winnie Akpani Street, Federal Housing Estate (FHA), Calabar belonging to Mr David Odeta, also known as G-Coach, while the other which served as a training base, was a popular resort in the state capital.

Read also: NAPTIP says poverty main reason Nigerians are being trafficked

“NAPTIP is currently in the process of determining which victims comprise 17 females and 16 males are being used, in spite of the COVID-19 restrictions.

He added that “During the raid, three suspects were arrested and some arms were allegedly recovered meanwhile, the suspected victims are being debriefed and we have commenced counselling at our shelter in Uyo.

“Preliminary investigation reveals that the suspects own an organisation called G-Factor Initiative International, which purportedly organises camp activities for young people between the ages of 14 and 27,’’ he said.

“The youths who are drawn from the South-South and South-East geopolitical zones are lured under the guise of evangelism, humanitarian services and reformation and rehabilitation.”

Join the conversation

Opinions