NAPTIP rescues 35 Nigerians being trafficked to Europe in Niger Republic

The National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking In Persons (NAPTIP), on Friday, announced that the agency rescued 36 Nigerians who were being trafficked to Europe through the desert.

The rescued victims, according to the Zonal Coordinator of the Agency in Kano State, Abdullahi Babale, were intercepted in Niger Republic “on their way to Europe through the Nigerien border.”

Babale, while briefing newsmen on the rescued victims, said they have been handed over to the Nigerian Immigration Service and transferred to NAPTIP at Kongolam International Border Post, Maiadua, in Katsina State.

“Out of the total number, six of the victims are males and 29 females aged between five and 42 years respectively.

Read also: NAPTIP arrests Nigerian woman for trafficking girls to India for prostitution

“The victims were recruited and transported from Ondo, Lagos, Enugu, Anambra, Oyo, Imo, Ogun, Ekiti, Edo, Osun, Kogi and Abia states.

“The victims were on their way to Europe through the Nigerian border. The agency had commenced investigation into the matter with a view of arresting and prosecuting the traffickers,” Babale said.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now