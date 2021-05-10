 NAPTIP rescues 52 victims, arrests four suspected traffickers within 10 days in Kano | Ripples Nigeria
News

NAPTIP rescues 52 victims, arrests four suspected traffickers within 10 days in Kano

Published

60 mins ago

on

Within the first 10 days of the month of May, the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) says it has rescued no fewer than 52 victims and arrested four suspected human traffickers in Kano.

The NAPTIP Director General, Mrs Imaan Sulaiman- Ibrahim, who was represented by NAPTIP Kano Zonal Commander, Mr Abdullahi Babale, made the disclosure while briefing newsmen on Monday in Kano.

She explained that 48 of the rescued victims were females while four were males, aged between 16 and 34.

The director went on to say that out of the four suspected traffickers arrested, three were males and one, female.

Also, 17 of the victims were rescued by Immigration officials in Jigawa and Katsina States.

“The agency received intelligence report that the victims are on transit from Delta, Imo, Edo, Ogun, Oyo and Ondo States enroute to Europe via Libya,” said the NAPTIP boss

“On receiving the information, a special operation was coordinated in Kano, Katsina and Jigawa States to rescue the victims.

“The supects were arrested by NAPTIP/Joint Border Task Force officers.

“The operation is still ongoing to arrest other suspects and to rescue more than 100 victims,” she added.

Sulaiman-Ibrahim, who tags human trafficking as a modern day slavery, reiterated the agency’s commitment to fighting human trafficking and the rehabilitating and empowering survivors.

The director-general also pledged that the agency would make it difficult for human traffickers and their agents to succeed in their evil operations, adding that the special operation would cover all Northern States’ borders to checkmate trafficking and smuggling activities.

She also called on parents to protect their children from being exploited and lured into slavery in the name of seeking greener pasture abroad.

Opinions

