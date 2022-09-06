NAPTIP rescues 9 victims of human trafficking in Kano

National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking In Persons (NAPTIP) has rescued nine victims of human trafficking in Kano State.

The NAPTIP Zonal Coordinator in the state, Abdullahi Babale, confirmed the development to journalists on Tuesday.

Babale said two suspected human traffickers were arrested in the operation carried out in conjunction with the police.

READ ALSO: NAPTIP rescues 12-year-old girl forced into marriage in Benue

The coordinator said: “The victims, who were taken from the Southern part of the country, were rescued while heading to Libya, for labour exploitation.

“The victims were all female, aged between 19 and 55 years. The suspected traffickers would be arraigned in court while the victims will undergo rehabilitation before they will be reunited with their respective families.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now