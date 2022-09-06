Metro
NAPTIP rescues 9 victims of human trafficking in Kano
National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking In Persons (NAPTIP) has rescued nine victims of human trafficking in Kano State.
The NAPTIP Zonal Coordinator in the state, Abdullahi Babale, confirmed the development to journalists on Tuesday.
Babale said two suspected human traffickers were arrested in the operation carried out in conjunction with the police.
The coordinator said: “The victims, who were taken from the Southern part of the country, were rescued while heading to Libya, for labour exploitation.
“The victims were all female, aged between 19 and 55 years. The suspected traffickers would be arraigned in court while the victims will undergo rehabilitation before they will be reunited with their respective families.”
