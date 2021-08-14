News
NAPTIP to engage local town-criers in fight against human trafficking
In a bid to check the activities of human traffickers, the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) has revealed that it will engage the services of town-criers towards disseminating its message.
This was contained in a statement issued on Friday by the NAPTIP Director-General, Basheer Muhammed, at its headquarters in Abuja while hosting a delegation from the International Organisation for Migration led by its Country Chief of Mission, Franz Celestin.
NAPTIP’s Head, Press, and Public Relations Unit, Stella Nezan, disclosed this in a statement titled, ‘NAPTIP, IOM set to improve collaboration to tackle human trafficking and irregular migration.’
Muhammed said NAPTIP remained one of the agencies with the biggest mandates that touches various families in the country.
Muhammed added that one of his strategic goals and visions for the agency is to expand its scope in the areas of improved and remodelled Victim Rehabilitation Scheme, reloaded awareness and sensitization of all parts of the country taking into consideration the listening culture of different sections of the country.
The statement quoted him as saying that, “I want NAPTIP’s anti-human trafficking messages to be in the minds at the doorsteps of all Nigerians irrespective of their languages and locations. We shall use radio, television, newspapers, social media platforms, Nollywood actors and even local town criers.
“Nigerians need to know more about NAPTIP, the various offences and punishment attached to them as well as the various legislations put in place to protect our citizens from all forms of exploitation.
“Our anti-human trafficking messages must be syndicated to all languages so that everybody can understand it. This will go a long way to reduce the vulnerability of the people.”
Muhammed noted that it is better and more economical to take steps now and sensitise Nigerians rather than to engage in a constant frenzy of damage control after traffickers must have deceived and trafficked innocent citizens.
