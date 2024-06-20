NASA to launch artificial stars into space

The United States autonomous National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) is set to launch artificial stars into space to improve the precision of astronomical measurements.

The mission which is tagged Landolt uses an eight-laser-equipped toaster-sized gadget to simulate the illumination of stars and other celestial objects.

Reports indicate the $19.5 million Landolt project intends to enable scientists to conduct more precise measurements of stars. This data could also aid in investigating dark energy, the elusive component believed to cause the universe’s accelerating expansion.

Jamie Tayar, a member of the mission team and an assistant professor of astronomy at the University of Florida, emphasized the project’s primary significance.

The aim, she explained, is to find out if circumstances, including oceans, could support life on planets orbiting other stars. It is crucial to determine the precise energy output of each star as well as the planet’s distance from it.

‘‘The Landolt mission will further our knowledge of the prerequisites for life on distant planets by offering more precise measurements of star brightness. This ambitious project is a major advancement in our effort to solve the secrets of the universe.’’ Tayar said.

