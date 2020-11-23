Nasarawa APC chairman killed by assassins – Police

The Commissioner of Police in Nasarawa State, Bola Longe, said on Sunday the All Progressives Congress (APC) chairman in the state, Phillip Shekwo, was not killed by kidnappers but assassins.

Longe disclosed this to journalists after he accompanied the state Governor, Abdullahi Sule, former governor Tanko Al-Makura and other top government officials to the residence of the slain politician in Lafia.

Unknown gunmen had on Saturday night stormed the resident of the late APC chairman in Lafia and whisked him to an unknown destination.

The police commissioner said: “Intensive effort to gain entrance into the APC chairman’s house was resisted by security men. Those who killed him were not kidnappers and where we saw his dead body is too close to his house. Within a twinkling of an eye, the man was killed. No ransom was demanded. I think his killers were assassins.

“The police command would go on a thorough investigation to reveal those behind his killing. Those behind Philip Tatari Shekwo’s killing would be brought to book to face the full wrath of the law in the state.”

