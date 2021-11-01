Nasarawa Assembly lifts lawmaker’s suspension

The Nasarawa State House of Assembly has lifted the suspension slammed on one of the lawmakers, Luka Iliya-Zhekaba.

Iliya-Zhekaba, who represents the Obi II Constituency in the Assembly, was suspended on September 13 over his alleged involvement in the recruitment of 366 teachers in the state.

He was also indicted in the alleged inclusion of names of 38 fake teachers in the payroll of the State Civil Service.

The Speaker of the Assembly, Alhaji Ibrahim Balarabe-Abdullahi, lifted the suspension after the lawmakers deliberated on the report of the House Committee on Education at the plenary on Monday in Lafia.

Balarabe-Abdullahi directed the lawmaker to resume work immediately.

He said: “The recommendations are as follows, first, in order to protect the integrity and uphold the sanctity of this institution, membership of Hon. Luka Iliya Zhekaba is withdrawn from the House Committee on Education.

“That Hon. Luka Iliya Zhekaba is warned strongly not to compromise with an undue process in future engagements.

“Hon members be also cautioned not to indulge in any illegality that may dent the good of this revered institution.

“Hon. Luka Iliya Zhekaba should resume his job immediately.”

The speaker directed the Clerk of the House to communicate the suspended member to resume work immediately.

Earlier, the Majority Leader of the House, Alhaji Tanko Tunga, moved a motion for the adoption of the report and this was seconded by the Minority Leader, Abel Bala.

The House unanimously adopted the report.

