Nasarawa Assembly minority leader joins APC | Ripples Nigeria

A member of the Nasarawa State House of Assembly representing Kokona West Constituency, Mr. Danladi Jatau, has dumped the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state.

Jatau, who is the House Minority Leader, disclosed this in a letter submitted to his Bassa Ward in Kokona local government area of the state on Tuesday.

He wrote: “I wish to formally notify you of my intention to join All Progressives Congress (APC) from today, Tuesday, April 13, 2021.

“While counting on your support to enjoy the privileges of the party, I promise to be loyal and do my best for the success of the party.”

The lawmaker, who is also the Chairman of House Committee on Public Complaints, Petitions and Security, promised to mobilise people to ensure the success of APC at all levels.

