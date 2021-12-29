Nasarawa Assembly passes 2022 budget of N110.8bn

The Nasarawa State House of Assembly on Wednesday passed the state’s 2022 budget of N110.8 billion.

Governor Abdullahi Sule presented the 2022 budget proposal of N109.8 billion to the House on December 9.

The Speaker of the House, Alhaji Ibrahim Abdullahi, announced the passage of the budget after the Majority Leader, Alhaji Tanko Tunga, moved the motion at plenary.

The motion was seconded by the Minority Leader of the House, Mr. Abel Bala.

The speaker said the amended budget was in the best interest of the state.

He said: “This is in the best interest of our people and for the overall development of the state.

“A Bill for a law to Authorise the Issuance of the Consolidated Revenue Fund of the State (Appropriation Bill) of the sum of N110,849,954,879.49 only, for the services of Nasarawa State government for the period of 12 months, commencing from January 1, 2022, ending December 31, 2022, is read for third time and passed.”



He said the sum of N71.7 billion was set aside as recurrent expenditure and N39.07 billion earmarked for capital expenditure.

Abdullahi thanked his colleagues for their commitment to the development of the state.

The speaker added: “I thank you all for your commitment and for your passion for the state.

“I will enjoin you to continue in that spirit; we are doing exactly what our people have sent us to do here.”

He directed the Clerk of the House to produce a clean copy of the bill for the governor’s assent.

