Nasarawa Assembly summons commission over conduct of local council election | Ripples Nigeria

The Nasarawa State House of Assembly on Monday summoned the State Independent Electoral Commission (NASIEC) to appear before the lawmakers on February 24 over its preparedness for the local council election in the state.

The commission is expected to furnish the House Committee on NASIEC the report on its level of preparedness and the definite date for the conduct of the election.

The Speaker of the Assembly, Alhaji Ibrahim Abdullahi, gave the directive after the Deputy Majority Leader of the House, Mr. Daniel Ogazi, brought the issues under Matters of Public Importance during Monday’s plenary in Lafia.

He said the move was to ensure a smooth transition in the state’s local councils.

Abdullahi said: “This is an important issue that has to do with our state, has to do with our people as local government election is key to the lives of our people.

“It is in view of this, that we are directing NASIEC to appear before the House Standing Committee on NASIEC on Wednesday, February 24, 2021, by 10:00 a.m. to brief the House on its preparedness on the conduct of the local government election in the state.”

In his presentation, Ogazi urged his colleagues to support the motion to enable NASIEC to brief the House on the level of its preparedness for the conduct of the election.

“Local Government Administration is the closest government to the people at the grassroots.

“We need to summon NASIEC to brief us on its level of preparedness and a definite date for the conduct of the local government election in the state.

“This will enable us to brief our people at the grassroots as their representatives on when local government election in the state will be conducted because people are asking questions,” the lawmaker said.

