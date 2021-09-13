News
Nasarawa Assembly suspends Deputy Minority Leader
The Nasarawa State House of Assembly on Monday suspended its Deputy Minority Leader, Luka Zhekaba, for alleged involvement in teachers’ recruitment scam in the state.
The Speaker of the Assembly, Ibrahim Abdullahi, who announced Zhekaba’s suspension at the plenary in Lafia, said the lawmaker was involved in the fake employment of 38 secondary school teachers in the state.
According to him, the House took the decision after deliberating on the report of the House Committee on Education on the recruitment of 366 teachers in Nasarawa State.
He said the state government had earlier discovered 38 fake teachers on its payroll, adding that the development influenced the House committee’s decision to investigate the circumstances that led to the recruitment of fake teachers in the state’s civil service.
READ ALSO: Nasarawa lawmaker escapes assassination attempt
The speaker, therefore, set up a three-man panel to investigate the lawmaker and to report back to the House within two weeks.
Abdullahi said: “The committee recommended that Hon. Luka Iliya Zhekaba, Deputy Minority Leader of the House should be suspended and an Ad-hoc committee be set up to investigate his alleged involvement in the fake employment of the teachers.
“I hereby set up a three men Ad- hoc committee to investigate his alleged involvement and report back to the House within two weeks.
“Hon. Suleiman Yakubu Azara, member representing Awe South constituency is to serve as the committee’s Chairman, Hon. Usman Shafa, member representing Toto/ Gadabuke constituency and Hon. Samuel Tsebe, a lawmaker representing Akwanga South are to serve as members of the Ad-hoc committee.
“ Mr. Ibrahim Musa, the Deputy Clerk of the House, will serve as Secretary of the committee.
“I can’t question his activities or involvement for now until the committee concludes its findings as you commence your investigation, I wish you success.”
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: N7.3bn paid for unnamed projects; how Nigerian govt spent N2.2trn in six months
Analysing nearly 3,000 payments made by various Federal Government Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) over the previous six months (January...
INVESTIGATION… Delay rocks Nigerian govt’s promise of N30,000 covid-19 relief for artisans, others
Before the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in February, 2020, Chukwudi Okoroigwe’s daily earnings as a bus driver was hardly enough to cater to the...
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...