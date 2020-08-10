Nasarawa Assembly suspends local council chiefs for insubordination

The Nasarawa State House of Assembly on Monday suspended the Chairman of Nasarawa local government area of the state, Alhaji Mohammed Sani Ottos, for alleged insubordination.

The House also suspended the Deputy Chairman of Karu LGA, Lawal Yakubu Karshi, over the same allegation.

The Speaker of the House, Alhaji Ibrahim Abdullahi, announced this after the Chairman of the House Committee on Local Government, Alhaji Mohammed Alkali, moved a motion on the activities of the affected council officials at an emergency sitting in Lafia.

Abdullahi alleged that the local council chiefs abandoned their official duties to attend a court case involving former Secretary to the State Government, Alhaji Aliyu Ahmed.

READ ALSO: Nasarawa Assembly urges Gov Sule to sack SSG over N1bn school renovation fund

He said the act was a disservice to the local councils and constituted an insubordination.

The speaker said: “The Chairman of Nasarawa local government council is hereby suspended, pending the investigation of his act of insubordination.

“The Deputy Chairman of Nasarawa local government council is hereby directed to take over the affairs of the council on acting capacity with immediate effect

“The Deputy Chairman of Karu local government should also proceed on suspension.

“The Commissioner of Police is hereby directed to provide adequate security cover to acting Chairman of Nasarawa local government council while the investigation lasts.”

Join the conversation

Opinions