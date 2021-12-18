Nasarawa bans sale of charcoal

The Nasarawa State government has banned the use and sales of charcoal in the state in a bid to protect the environment.

The Permanent Secretary in the state’s Ministry of Environment and Natural Resources, Aliyu Agwai, who announced the decision at a media briefing on Saturday in Lafia, said the production of charcoal was harmful to the environment and caused global warming.

He said: “Cutting trees can result in the loss of habitat for animal species, which can harm the ecosystem.

READ ALSO: Police bans sale of fireworks in Nasarawa

“Almost all the land animals and plants live in forests and many cannot survive the deforestation that destroys their homes.

The permanent secretary warned those selling and using charcoal to desist from the acts to avoid prosecution.

