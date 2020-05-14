Nasarawa discharges 4 COVID-19 patients after testing negative

The Nasarawa State government has discharged no fewer than four patients, who have recovered from COVID-19 after receiving treatment for the virus.

This was made known on Wednesday by the state’s Commissioner for Health, Ahmed Yahaya who addressed newsmen during a press briefing detailing the efforts by the state government in its battle against the pandemic.

According to Yahaya, apart from the assembly member, who died of the virus, all others were responding to treatment.

“Now that the results from four of them are negative and they are discharged, we now have 21 active cases in our facilities.

“Though, we are still expecting more results from the samples that were taken to Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), some of the expected results were those who had contact with confirmed cases.

“Thank God most of the results of the contacts came out negative, we are hopeful the remaining ones would also come out negative,” the Commissioner added.

