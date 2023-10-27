Nasarawa electoral commission insists on August 2024 date for conduct of local council polls

The Nasarawa State Independent Electoral Commission (NASIEC) declared on Friday that the August 31, 2024 date for the conduct of the local council election in the state remains intact.

The commission’s Chairman, Ayuba Usman Wandai, disclosed this when he appeared before the State House of Assembly Committee on NASIEC, Multilateral and Community Development for the assessment of its 2023 budget performance.

He said the party primaries would take place between January and February next year.

Wandai commended Governor Abdullahi Sule for his commitment to the sustainability of democracy within the state.

“We have fixed local government elections for next year, August 31, 2024. It is a product of law and for us in NASEIC, the date is sacrosanct.

“Party primaries will be conducted from January to February 2024.

“The tenure of the current set of elected local government officials will expire on Monday, October 7, 2024. Therefore, it is important to conduct fresh elections to usher in new local government officials,” the NASIEC chief added.

