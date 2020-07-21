Nasarawa gov, Sule, denies rift with predecessor, Sen Al-Makura

The Governor of Nasarawa State, Abdullahi Sule has debunked claims that he has an axe to grind with his predecessor, Senator Umaru Tanko Al-Makura.

Governor Sule who refuted the claim on Monday when indigenes of Lafia Local Government Area of the state paid him a thank-you visit over the appointment of Barrister Aliyu Ubandoma as Secretary to the Government of the State (SSG), said that his relationship Senator Al-Makura was intact.

“I am from a royal family and I have respect for elders.

“I respect former Governor Umaru Al-Makura and I will continue to do so as long as I live.

“I want to appeal to the social media practitioners and members of the public to desist from writing all sort of stories capable of instigating me against my predecessor,” he said.

In the same vein, Senator Al-Makura in a statement dismissed the allegations, insisting that he and the incumbent governor have come a long way.

“I urged the people of the state to support my successor to enable him to move the state to the next level,” his statement read in part.

