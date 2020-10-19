Nasarawa gov, Sule, laments dissolution of SARS

The Governor of Nasarawa State, Abdullahi Sule has lamented the decision of the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mohammadu Adamu, to dissolve the much maligned Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS).

Governor Sule who was speaking on Channels Television’s Sunday Politics said that SARS officers were trained to confront some situations ordinary policemen cannot face.

According to Governor Sule, the police unit should have been reformed instead, adding, that SARS was helpful in tackling insecurity in some parts of the country, especially the North.

He said; “What the northern governors are saying is: for some of us, SARS has benefited us.

“So, what is going to be the replacement for SARS now that you have discarded it? Even in some of these southern states, there were so many other places where SARS had been useful. But just like any other part of our system, you would find the bad eggs that have done something wrong.”

“That is why some governors were asking for the reforming of the SARS. Instead of throwing the bathing water and the baby, go ahead and reform what is wrong,” Governor Sule stated.

The Governor specifically pointed out that SARS officials were handy in combating armed robbery in Nasarawa State.

“I got to understand that the SARS officers were actually well-trained officers to be able to face armed robbers and to be able to face those kinds of crimes which other policemen will not be able to do,” he said.

