Nasarawa Gov, Sule, loses son

The Governor of Nasarawa State, Abdullahi A. Sule, has lost one of his son, Alhaji Hassan AA Sule, who died in the early hours of Friday.

According to the Publisher of Eggonnews, Matthew Kuju, who claimed to be a close friend of the deceased, the governor’s son passed on at a private hospital in Lafia at about 5.30am after a brief illness.

“It is with pains in our hearts to learn of the passage of your dear son, Hassan. No doubt, it is very painful when a father has to bury a son, but only Allah can explain such happenings,” Kuju wrote in a condolence message to the Governor Sule on his social media page.

“We pray May Allah raise him among the righteous and grant him aljannah Firdausi, and may Allah grant the family the fortitude to bear this painful demise.”

The member representing Lafia North Constituency at the Nasarawa State House of Assembly, Hon. Muhammed Ibrahim Alkali, who also confirmed the demise of the young man, described the death of the governor’s son as a colossal loss not only to Nasarawa State but Nigeria at large.

“I share my deep condolences with His Excellency, Engr Abdullahi A. Sule, over the passing of his beloved son Alh. Hassan. I pray that Allah (SWT) grants him Aljanatul Firdaus and comfort his family” the statement,’ Alkali wrote.

