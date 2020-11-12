Nasarawa gov, Sule, presents N20.2bn supplementary budget

The Nasarawa State government led by Governor Abdullahi Sule has presented the sum of N20.2 billion 2020 as supplementary budget to the state House of Assembly for consideration and approval.

This was revealed on Wednesday during the House proceedings in Lafia, the state capital by the Speaker of the House, Mr. Ibrahim Balarabe Abdullahi, when, Mr Tanko Tunga, the Majority Leader of the House presented the supplementary Appropriation bill on behalf of the governor.

According to Mr Tunga, the supplementary budget was necessary due to the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on the economy.

READ ALSO: Nasarawa gov, Sule, laments dissolution of SARS

“We are all aware how the COVID-19 pandemic has affected the economy negatively, it has affected every aspect of life negatively, hence the need for the supplementary budget,” he said.

Following the presentation of the supplementary Appropriation bill, the speaker said the assembly would do justice to the budget for development to thrive.

The speaker said, “I will commit the bill to the House Committee on Finance and Appropriation to work on the bill and report back to the House on 23rd November, 2020.”

Join the conversation

Opinions