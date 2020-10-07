NASARAWA: Gov Sule presents seven bills to State Assembly for passage

The Governor of Nasarawa State, Abdullahi Sule has presented no fewer than seven new executive bills to the State House of Assembly for consideration and approval.

This was made known on Tuesday by Alhaji Ibrahim Balarabe Abdullahi, the Speaker of the House, moments after Alhaji Tanko Tunga, the Majority Leader of the House, presented the seven bills on behalf of the governor during the House proceedings in Lafia.

According to the speaker the seven bills before the State House which are meant to fast-track development in the state have all scaled first reading.

Abdullahi said; “I slated Oct. 12 for the second reading of a Bill for a Law for the Establishment of the Nasarawa State Hospitals Management Board Law 2020 and for other Matters Connected Thereto, and for a Bill for a Law to Repeal and Re-Establish the Nasarawa State Primary Health Care Board and Other Matters Related Thereto.”

The speaker also slated Oct. 13, 2020, for the second reading of A Bill for a Law to Establish the Nasarawa State Drugs and Supplies Management Agency and for Other Matter Connected Therewith, and A Bill for a Law to Establish Dalhatu Araf Specialist Hospital, Nasarawa State and for Other Matters Related Thereto.

