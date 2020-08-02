Nasarawa governor charges community to fish out suspected killers of village head

Nasarawa State Governor, Abdullahi Sule, on Sunday, charged the people of Udege Chiefdom to fish out the suspected killers of the village head of Odu community, Mr. Amos Obere.

Gunmen had on Friday shot dead the village head during an attack on the community.

The governor, according to a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Ibrahim Addra, made the call during a fact-finding visit to the palace of the Osu Ajiri, Halilu Bala -Usman in Udege, Nasarawa local government area of the state.

He said the prosecution of the criminals would not only ensure peace but fast track development in the area.

Sule said: “We believe there are criminal elements amongst the people of this area and we must fish them out.”

He restated his administration’s commitment to the security of lives and property of the people of Nasarawa.

The governor added that criminals must not be allowed to truncate peace and economic activities of communities in the state.

