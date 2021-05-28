Nasarawa gov's aide arrested over vandalisation of railway tracks | Ripples Nigeria

A Special Adviser on Infrastructure to Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State, has been arrested by the state Police Command over the vandalism of railway tracks and slippers in Lafia and Keana local government areas of the state.

Arrested alongside the governor’s aide was a Chinese national, Marta Thai, who is the manager of Yong Xing steel company, Tunga Maje, in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja (FCT), whom the police described as the “criminal receiver” of the vandalised railway tracks.

While parading the governor’s aide at the command headquarters in Lafia on Thursday, the state Commissioner of Police, Bola Longe, said the suspects were arrested through the command’s “developed strategic anti-vandalism template.”

Longe added that a legal practitioner, Nathaniel Oba, the principal partner of Nathoba and Co, a law chamber in Benin city and legal adviser to Thai’s company, was also arrested for attempting to bribe the investigating officers with the sum of N600,000 to secure the release of his client.

The police boss stated that the suspects had been in the business of buying and selling railway tracks and slippers from other suspected vandals, but luck ran out on them when the police command got informed of the criminal act and mobilized for their arrest.

“It is gratifying to note that this template paid off when police operatives swooped on the vandals at their theater of operation while vandalising and carting away railway tracks/slippers along Agyaragu Tofa in Lafia Local Government Area and Angwan Alago of Kadarko district in Keana Local Government Area.”

While answering questions from journalists, the Governor’s aide said he was not aware that the items sold to him were vandalised.

“I am a businessman and I am into general property. I have an agent that supplies things to me and I believed in him.

“The agent who sold the items is dead. He died last month in an accident along Akwanga/Nasarawa Eggon road.

“It was the first time they brought the railway tracks and slippers to me. After buying, I sold it for N3.6 million naira,” he said

