Nasarawa govt orders closure of schools over insecurity

The Nasarawa State government has ordered the immediate closure of all public and private schools in the state.

The state’s Commissioner for Education, Hajiya Fatu Jamaita Sabo, gave the directive at the end of the State Executive Council meeting in Lafia.

She said the measure was aimed at ensuring the safety of students in the state.

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) on Tuesday alerted Nigerians on the planned attack by Boko Haram insurgents in Kaduna, Lagos, Katsina, Zamfara, and Abuja.

The security report prompted the closure of all private schools in Abuja.

The Ministry of Education had last week ordered the immediate closure of the Federal Government College Kwali, located in Kwali Area Council of Abuja over a security breach in areas close to the school.



Sabo noted that the decision to shut down schools in the state followed the security threats across the country, especially in Abuja.

She said: “We are appealing to parents not to panic. We all know that Nasarawa State is safe but this decision was taken as a proactive measure to ensure that our children are safe and continue to remain safe. That is for those within the state and those that came from other states to study here.

“We want to also appeal to our principals and heads of respective schools, to also ensure that while we are closing these schools, we do it in an orderly manner.

“There’s no threat to any life or property as of now in Nasarawa State. And as I mentioned, it’s just part of the government’s proactive measure.

“We are all aware that His Excellency, Engr. Abdullahi Sule, has always prioritized security and safety of lives and property in Nasarawa State.”

