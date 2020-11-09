Nasarawa lawmaker dumps PDP for APC

A member of the Nasarawa State House of Assembly, Mr. John Osewu, has dumped the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state.

Osewu, who is representing Doma South Constituency in the House, presented his letter to the Speaker of the Assembly, Alhaji Ibrahim Balarabe-Abdullahi, during Monday’s plenary in Lafia.

He said his defection to the APC was informed by the developmental strides of Governor Abdullahi Sule’s administration in the state.

The speaker described the lawmaker’s defection to APC as timely.

READ ALSO: Nasarawa Assembly urges Gov Sule to sack SSG over N1bn school renovation fund

He said: “It is a wise decision by John Osewu to join the APC. I congratulate and welcome him to the APC family.

“As members of APC, we welcome new members and I assure you that more people will join us soon.

“Some have spoken to me privately and I know they will soon join us and together with Governor Sule, we will continue to champion the cause of peace, unity and progress of our dear state.”

Join the conversation

Opinions