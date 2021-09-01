Connect with us

Metro

Nasarawa lawmaker escapes assassination attempt

Published

13 seconds ago

on

A member of the Nasarawa State House of Assembly, Samuel Tsebe, escaped assassination on Wednesday.

The lawmaker, who represents Akwanga South Constituency in the Assembly, was attacked along the Akwanga-Lafia highway.

He was returning from the burial of his brother-in-law alongside his two other colleagues – David Maiyaki (Karu/ Gitata) and Peter Akwanga (Obi 1) – when the hoodlums struck.

Tsebe, who confirmed the incident to journalists, thanked God for saving his life.

He said: “Three of us left Akwanga this morning in our separate vehicles, coming to our office in Lafia after the burial of my brother-in-law, which was conducted yesterday (Tuesday).

Gunmen abduct Nasarawa electoral commission secretary

“As we approached Wowyen village along Akwanga/Lafia road located between the Police Mobile Training College, and the village towards the bridge. I heard gunshots at the driver’s side of my car in which I was the one driving.

“The bullet broke down my car glasses. The shots were targeted at the driver in which I was the one driving, so this gave me a suspicion that someone was monitoring my movement and knew that I was the one driving.

“It is more of assassination attempt. I have informed the police on the assassination attempt. Thank God my life was saved.”

