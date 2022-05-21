Nasarawa LG chairman, driver kidnapped, security aide shot dead

The chairman of Keffi local government area in Nasarawa State, Hon Muhammad Baba Shehu and his driver have been abducted by unknown gunmen.

The police orderly to the chairman, Alhassan Habeeb, was killed on the spot when the gunmen opened fire at Shehu’s official vehicle conveying the three men.

The incident took place early Friday morning along Gudi district of Akwanga local government area of the state as the chairman was heading to Lafia, after attending an event in Keffi.

Gudi is the home town of the state governor, Governor Abdullahi Sule.

