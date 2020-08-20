NASARAWA: PDP lifts suspension on Sen. Ewuga, 2 others

The Nasarawa State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has lifted the suspension it placed on Senator Solomon Ewuga, and two others namely; Musa Elayo and Muhammed Onawo, former member House of Representatives.

This was revealed on Thursday by the State PDP Chairman, Board of Trustees of the party, Sen. Walid Jibril, who revealed that the lifting of the suspension placed on the members followed the submission of reports by the reconciliation committee on the crisis rocking the party in Nasarawa state.

“I want to disclose to you that we have lifted the suspension of Sen. Ewuga, Muhammed Onawo and Hon Musa Elayo. This followed the submission of reports by the reconciliation committee set up by our party”.t

According to the BOT Chairman, the party received the reports of the reconciliation committee, and studied the issues therein and collectively agreed to lift the suspension of the three leaders in the interest of the party.

READ ALSO: Nasarawa gov, Sule, reveals those responsible for security challenges in his domain

“We have also gone further that all court cases be withdrawn while those with cases in court have also promised to follow suit. We are doing this in the interest of peace and for the progress of our party and the country at large”, Send Jibrin declared.

“As BOT Chairman, I will continue to do my best in ensuring that we unite all our aggrieved members and remain united in the interest of peace, our party, Nasarawa state and the country at large.

Recall that the three leaders of the party were suspended for alleged anti-party activities and other issues in the state.

Join the conversation

Opinions