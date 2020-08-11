Nasarawa police arrests 27 kidnap, robbery suspects

Some suspects have been arrested for alleged armed robbery and kidnapping in Nasarawa State by the Police Command.

Commissioner of Police in the state, Bola Longe, stated this on Monday while parading the 27 suspects at the state police headquarters in Lafia, the state capital.

Mr Longe said the suspects were arrested from different locations across the state within the last two weeks.

The CP noted that the suspected killers of Amos Obere, head of Odu community in Nasarawa Local Government Area, Superintendent of the Nigeria Immigration Service, Salisu Usman-Maku and his sister, Sa’datu Usman-Maku, in Gudi, Akwanga Local Government Area, were among those apprehended.

Longe said, “The command wants to assert unequivocally that the security of lives and property of every law-abiding citizen remains its priority and will not shy away from this constitutional duty.

“In the light of this, we want to reassure the public of our avowed commitment to the realisation of this objective.

“The police also want to appreciate members of the public, traditional rulers and other security agencies for their support and cooperation, which impacted positively on the police achievements in recent times.”

He added that seven firearms and several rounds of live ammunition as well as a vehicle were recovered from the suspects.

