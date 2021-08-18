Nasarawa polytechnic expels 51 students for examination malpractice

The Federal Polytechnic Nasarawa in Nasarawa State has expelled 51 students for examination malpractice.

The polytechnic’s Director of Information, Publicity and Protocol, Uba Mana, who disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday in Lafia, said the students committed the offence during the 2019/2020 academic session.

Mana said the affected students were expelled after the institution’s academic board approved the recommendation of a disciplinary panel that questioned them for examination malpractice.

The spokesman said: “The affected students were expelled for various forms of examination misconduct that involved both full-time and part-time students.

“The students expelled are from the Higher National Diploma and National Diploma in Engineering courses, Accounting, Science Laboratory Technology, Library and Information Science, Mass Communication among others.”

“The Rector of the institution, Dr. Abdullahi Ahmed, has directed the expelled students to handover all documents belonging to the polytechnic to their departmental heads.

“He also enjoined all students of the polytechnic to shun examination malpractice and other social vices to strengthen the growth and development of the institution.”

