Metro
Nasarawa polytechnic expels 51 students for examination malpractice
The Federal Polytechnic Nasarawa in Nasarawa State has expelled 51 students for examination malpractice.
The polytechnic’s Director of Information, Publicity and Protocol, Uba Mana, who disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday in Lafia, said the students committed the offence during the 2019/2020 academic session.
Mana said the affected students were expelled after the institution’s academic board approved the recommendation of a disciplinary panel that questioned them for examination malpractice.
The spokesman said: “The affected students were expelled for various forms of examination misconduct that involved both full-time and part-time students.
READ ALSO: Nasarawa polytechnic expels 66 over exam malpractice, misconduct
“The students expelled are from the Higher National Diploma and National Diploma in Engineering courses, Accounting, Science Laboratory Technology, Library and Information Science, Mass Communication among others.”
“The Rector of the institution, Dr. Abdullahi Ahmed, has directed the expelled students to handover all documents belonging to the polytechnic to their departmental heads.
“He also enjoined all students of the polytechnic to shun examination malpractice and other social vices to strengthen the growth and development of the institution.”
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION… Delay rocks Nigerian govt’s promise of N30,000 covid-19 relief for artisans, others
Before the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in February, 2020, Chukwudi Okoroigwe’s daily earnings as a bus driver was hardly enough to cater to the...
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...