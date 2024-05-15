Nasarawa Specialist Hospital cracks down on job racketing, fires four employees

The Dalhatu Araf Specialist Hospital (DASH), also known as FMC Lafia, has dismissed four staff members for their alleged involvement in a job racketeering scheme.

This move comes after an internal investigation into accusations of employment fraud at the hospital.

According to a statement by the hospital’s Public Relations Officer, Ruth Namo, two employees, Yusuf Idris and Musa Dogara, were definitively identified as having participated in the scheme. Details regarding the specific nature of the racketeering or the methods employed by the accused remain unclear.

“The duo had at several times in the past been warned to desist from such unlawful act, but they remained adamant, leading to the action of the management.

“The management of the hospital reached a conclusion after completing all of the necessary disciplinary procedures because the hospital under Dr Hassan Nkrama as Chief Medical Director has zero tolerance for corruption.

“So, those working in the hospital who are in the habit of defrauding the members of the public should desist or be ready to face the law if caught,” she added.

Ms. Namo did disclose that a broader investigation into the hospital’s staff had been conducted. Eight or nine employees were implicated in various offenses, with job racketeering being the most prominent. The investigation resulted in a range of punishments, with only one individual being cleared of all charges.

