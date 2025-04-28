Nascon, International Breweries, Ikeja Hotel, others emerge as top stocks to watch this week

The Nigerian equities market snapped a three-week losing streak in April with a ₦966 billion gain for investors last week

The market capitalisation rose to N66.4 trillion from N65.4 trillion in the previous week.

Similarly, the All-Share Index (ASI) appreciated by 1.46% to close the week at 105,752.61 points from 104,233.81 points recorded the previous week.

Amid the bearish trend, stocks like International Breweries Plc (INTERBREW), Nascon Allied Industries Plc (NASCON), Africa Prudential Plc (AFRIPRUD), and Ikeja Hotel Plc (IKEJA HOTEL) emerged amongst the top ten best-performing stocks last week, positioning themselves as stocks to watch in the new week.

AFRIPRUD • 17.15 ▴ 0.55 (3.31%)

The current share price of Africa Prudential Plc (AFRIPRUD) is N17.15. AFRIPRUD closed its last trading day (Friday, April 25, 2025) at N17.15 per share on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NGX), recording a 3.3% gain over its previous closing price of N16.60. Africa Prudential began the year with a share price of N20.55 but has since lost 16.6% off that price valuation, ranking it 128th on the NGX in terms of year-to-date performance. Shareholders’ fears may be allayed by the 12% increase of AFRIPRUD share price since March 24th, which is 20th best on NGX.

Africa Prudential is the 34th most traded stock on the Nigerian Stock Exchange over the past three months (Jan 23 – Apr 25, 2025). AFRIPRUD has traded a total volume of 211 million shares—in 13,863 deals—valued at NGN 6.01 billion over the period, with an average of 3.35 million traded shares per session. A volume high of 23.3 million was achieved on March 10th, and a low of 500,505 on April 17th, for the same period.

INTBREW • 7.70 ▴ 0.70 (10%)

The current share price of International Breweries (INTBREW) is N7.70. INTBREW closed its last trading day (Friday, April 25, 2025) at N7.70 per share on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NGX), recording a 10% gain over its previous closing price of N7.00. International Breweries began the year with a share price of N5.55 and has since gained 38.7% on that price valuation, ranking it 20th on the NGX in terms of year-to-date performance. Shareholders can be optimistic about INTBREW knowing the stock has accrued 50% over the past four-week period alone—third best on NGX.

International Breweries is the 44th most traded stock on the Nigerian Stock Exchange over the past three months (Jan 23 – Apr 25, 2025). INTBREW has traded a total volume of 141 million shares—in 2,779 deals—valued at NGN 768 million over the period, with an average of 2.24 million traded shares per session. A volume high of 14.2 million was achieved on January 29th, and a low of 23,933 on April 11th, for the same period.

NASCON • 52.95 ▴ 4.70 (9.74%)

The current share price of National Salt Company (NASCON) is N52.95. NASCON closed its last trading day (Friday, April 25, 2025) at N52.95 per share on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NGX), recording a 9.7% gain over its previous closing price of N48.25. National Salt began the year with a share price of N31.35 and has since gained 68.9% on that price valuation, ranking it 11th on the NGX in terms of year-to-date performance. Shareholders can be optimistic about NASCON knowing the stock has accrued 20% over the past four-week period alone—eighth best on NGX.

National Salt Company is the 49th most traded stock on the Nigerian Stock Exchange over the past three months (Jan 23 – Apr 25, 2025). NASCON has traded a total volume of 116 million shares—in 6,387 deals—valued at NGN 4.86 billion over the period, with an average of 1.83 million traded shares per session. A volume high of 10.1 million was achieved on February 21st, and a low of 158,020 on April 15th, for the same period.

IKEJAHOTEL • 12.10 ▴ 1.10 (10%)

The current share price of Ikeja Hotel Plc (IKEJAHOTEL) is N12.10. IKEJAHOTEL closed its last trading day (Friday, April 25, 2025) at N12.10 per share on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NGX), recording a 10% gain over its previous closing price of N11.00. Ikeja Hotel began the year with a share price of N11.25 and has since gained 7.56% on that price valuation, ranking it 56th on the NGX in terms of year-to-date performance. Shareholders can be optimistic about IKEJAHOTEL knowing the stock has accrued 17% over the past four-week period—12th best on NGX.

Ikeja Hotel is the 74th most traded stock on the Nigerian Stock Exchange over the past three months (Jan 23 – Apr 25, 2025). IKEJAHOTEL has traded a total volume of 47.2 million shares—in 3,725 deals—valued at NGN 567 million over the period, with an average of 749,092 traded shares per session. A volume high of 5.21 million was achieved on February 13th, and a low of 21,550 on April 16th, for the same period.

By: Babajide Okeowo

