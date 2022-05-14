NASFAT condemns murder of Sokoto student, Deborah Samuel, says extra-judicial killing alien to Islam

The Nasrul-Lahi-l-Fatih (NASFAT), on Friday, condemned the brutal murder of a female Christian student of the Shehu Shagari College of Education in Sokoto State on Thursday by her colleagues for allegedly making a post on WhatsApp which was deemed to have insulted Prophet Muhammad.

The Chief Missioner of NASFAT, Imam Abdul-Azeez Onike, who spoke on the incident at a press conference in Lagos, said the extra-judicial killing of the girl was not only barbaric, but alien to Islam and unacceptable in the religion.

Onike also called on law enforcement agents to thoroughly investigate the incident, arrest and prosecute all culprits involved.

“NASFAT condemns in totality the extra-judicial killing of a Christian girl, Deborah Samuel in Sokoto State.

“Extra-judicial killings is alien to Islam and has no place in Islam which is a religion of peace.

”To understand the anathema of the sad incident of extra-judicial punishment meted out to the lady in Sokoto recently, which resulted in her death, let us look at the following narration which depicts and represents the expected reaction of any follower of our Noble Prophet Muhammad (saws):

“Anas Malik reported: While we were in the mosque with Allah’s Messenger, a desert Arab came and stood up and began to urinate in the Mosque.

“The Companions of Allah’s Messenger (peace be upon him) said: Stop, stop, but the Messenger of Allah said: Don’t interrupt him; leave him alone.

“They left him alone, and when he finished urinating, Allah’s Messenger called him and said to him: These Mosques are not the places meant for urine and filth, but are only for the remembrance of Allah.

“It is a place for prayer and the recitation of the Qur’an; the Holy Prophet then gave orders to one of the people who brought a bucket of water and poured it over.

“My question is: what would be the reactions of some people if they see someone ignorantly or deliberately urinating inside a Mosque?” He queried.

