NASS approves Ayo-Yusuf as Chief Complaint Commissioner of the Federation | Ripples Nigeria

The National Assembly (NASS) has approved the appointment of Abimbola Ayo-Yusuf as the Chief Public Complaint Commissioner of the Federation following the provisions of the law establishing the Public Complaint Commission.

NASS also approved the appointment of 37 other Federal Commissioners for the 36 States and the Federal Capital Territory.

According to a letter signed by the Senate President, Senator Ahmad Lawan, conveying the appointments to the Clerk to the National Assembly (CNA), Arc. Ojo Olatunde, the appointments will take effect from June 1, and would be for a three-year tenure.

The letter read: “After due consultation with the leadership of the two chambers of the National Assembly and having satisfied the requirement of the relevant section of the law, the appointment of following individuals who were found worthy as Chief Commissioner and Commissioners of the Public Complaints Commission is hereby approved to represent their respective States and FCT as indicated against their names.”

The Senate President cited the provisions of Section 2 (1) of the Public Complaints Commission Act, which states that “the Chief Commissioner and other Commissioners shall be appointed by the National Assembly and shall be persons of proven integrity and shall possess such other qualifications as the National Assembly may determine.”

Until this new appointment, Ayo-Yusuf was the PCC Commissioner for Lagos State.

Those appointed Federal Commissioners for States are Madukwe E. E. Ukaegbu – Abia; Abubakar Bobboyi Jijiwa – Adamawa; Uwah Ubong Emmanuel – Akwa Ibom; Mrs. Emelda Okoli -Anambra; Ahmad Dauda Jika -Bauchi; Chief Wangagha Dige Dise – Bayelsa; John-Jack Iyorlian Gumh – Benue; Yusuf Adamu -Borno; Mr. Obi Steve Owan -Cross River; Igben Harvest -Delta; Chukwu Donald Ogbonna -Ebonyi; Peter Jonathan Ethasor Anegbeh -Edo; Olukayode Ademola Bamisile -Ekiti, and Omeye Nick Onyebuchi- Enugu.

Others include Tanimu Usman Deba -Gombe; Micheal Uzodinma Ifeanyi – Imo; Jinjiri A. Dutse -Jigawa; Abdullahi Garba Abbas -Kaduna; Ahmed Ado Dadinkowa -Kano; Abdullahi Ibrahim Mahuta -Katsina; Mohammed Musa Sabaka -Kebbi; Deinde Abolarin -Kogi; Olawuyi Abidemi Joseph -Kwara; Hon. Afeez Odunewu, – Lagos; Musa Ubandoma Azara, – Nasarawa; Bala Mohammed, – Niger, and Adegbuyi Abiodun Adesanya – Ogun.

Also appointed Commissioners are Adeyemi Oni -Ondo; Mr. Soji Asolo – Osun; Alhaji Folawiyo Bello – Oyo; Hon. Abbas A. Garba – Plateau; Paul-Worika Alpheaus Omiebi – Rivers; Sen. Bello Jubril Gada (CON) – Sokoto; Nuhu Sabo -Taraba; Lawan Modu Nguru -Yobe; Farouk Umar Musa – Zamfara, and Mike Gomwalk – FCT.

The Senate President’s letter also noted that all the appointees are to be issued their letters of appointment by the Clerk to the National Assembly as directed by the leadership of the National Assembly.

By Victor Uzoho

