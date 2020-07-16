NASS Commission queries Clerk as retirement controversy rages on

The National Assembly Service Commission (NASSC) on Thursday accused the embattled Clerk to the National Assembly, Mr. Mohammed Sani-Omolori of “gross insubordination”.

The NASSC stated this in a memo with Reference number NASC/CHO/1/2, and issued by its Executive Chairman, Ahmed Amshi, in Abuja.

The commission had on Wednesday approved the retirement of the clerk and 149 other management staff of the parliament after they reached the mandatory age of 60 years and 35 years in service respectively.

Sani-Omolori, 59, was appointed the NASS clerk in August 2016.

The NASSC decision had drawn the ire of the affected individuals who claimed the directive contradicted the Conditions of Service put in place by the 8th National Assembly.

The 8th National Assembly had extended the conditions of service to 65 years and 40 years in service.

The commission memo reads: “The attention of the National Assembly Service Commission was drawn to a press release titled: Retirement age for staff of the National Assembly is 40 years of service or 64 years of age whichever comes first dated July 15, and signed by Mohammed Sani-Omolori, Clerk to the National Assembly.

“As you are very much aware, the Clerk to the National Assembly is an employee of the National Assembly Service Commission, vide Section 6 (1)b of the National Assembly Act, 2014 (as amended).

“The Clerk to the National Assembly has no authority whatsoever to dictate anything to the commission.

“Your press statement is considered by the commission as gross insubordination to a constituted authority.

“You are, by this letter, requested to explain to the commission within 24 hours as to why disciplinary action will not be taken against you as per provision of Section 6(2)b of the National Assembly Service Act, 2014 (as amended) for this gross insubordination.”

