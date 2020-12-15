NASS legislative aides lament 2019 unpaid salaries, issue 48-hour ultimatum

Trouble looms in the National Assembly as legislative aides have written a petition to the President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan and the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila over a backlog of unpaid salaries.

The petition by the legislative aides, under the auspices of the National Assembly Legislative Aides Forum, also copied the Chairman, National Assembly Service Commission, Ahmed Amshi; and Clerk to the National Assembly, Amos Ojo.

Dated December 13, 2020, the petition by the legislative aides also issued a 48-hour ultimatum, from Monday, to the management to clear the backlog of unpaid salaries, failing which they would picket the premises.

Titled, ‘Continued Refusal to Pay Ninth Assembly Aides Salary Arrears,’ the petition has six signatures, each for the six geopolitical zones: South-South, North-Central, South-West, North-West, South-East and North-East.

The petition issued by the legislative aides reads thus in part; “We are by this letter issuing a 48-hour notice of our intention to commence series of actions to drive home our demands the payment of our 2019 salary arrears.

“Starting from Wednesday, 16th of December, 2020, we shall, among other steps, invoke Section 40 of the 1999 Constitution (as amended) to embark on peaceful gathering around the precincts of the National Assembly Complex,” it added.

