NASS North East caucus protests exclusion of zone in planned reopening of airports

Members of the National Assembly from the North East geopolitical zone, have protested over the exclusion of the zone in the planned reopening of some airports in the country.

The caucus, which included the Senate President, Ahmed Lawan, led by Senator Danjuma Goje, registered their displeasure in a statement on Tuesday.

The caucus of the National Assembly comprises senators and members of the House of Representatives from the zone.

Read also: NASS REPUBLIC: Ekweremadu’s jabs at Gbajabiamila. Two other stories and a quote to remember

According to the caucus, despite the fact that the zone had several airports, none of them was selected for reopening by the Ministry of Aviation unlike the other five geopolitical zones where at least one airport would be reopened.

The group’s statement also reveal that the position was taken after the election of Goje as the leader of the group.

Join the conversation

Opinions