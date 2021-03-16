NASS, organised labour to meet today over minimum wage modalities | Ripples Nigeria

The National Assembly and the organised labour are scheduled to meet today (Tuesday) over issues pertaining to the national minimum wage.

Ripples Nigeria gathered that the main agenda of the meeting will be over a bill in the House of Representatives seeking an amendment to the 1999 Constitution by removing matters relating to wages from the Exclusive Legislative List to the Concurrent Legislative List.

Last week Wednesday, the Nigeria Labour Congress and the Trade Union Congress had led a protest march to the National Assembly, while their state chapters also held rallies across the country over the proposed decentralisation of the national minimum wage.

During his address with the protesting unions, the Majority Leader of the House, Alhassan Ado-Doguwa, had said the Speaker, Femi Gbajabiamila, who was in Lagos, had fixed a meeting between the lawmakers and the labour unions for Tuesday.

Ado-Doguwa had represented the Speaker; and Deputy Chief Whip of the Senate, Aliyu Sabi Abdullahi, represented the President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan. They were accompanied by some principal officers and members of both chambers.

Ado-Doguwa said, “He (Gbajabiamila) has also told me to tell you, through the presidents of the organised labour, that he will organise a joint meeting of the National Assembly leadership with the leadership of the organised labour on Tuesday next week so that this matter can be treated in a manner that Nigerians want.”

