News
NASS passes Bill to jail any account officer who impedes auditor-general’s job
The National Assembly has passed the Federal Audit Service Bill, which prescribes a five-year jail term to any government accounting officer who prevents the Office of the Auditor General of the Federation from accessing their account books.
The resolution on Wednesday was reached after the Senate concurred with the House of Representatives which had earlier passed the proposed legislation.
During plenary, Senate Leader, Ibrahim Gobir, who led the debate for the concurrence, approved the bill after dissolving to the Committee of the Whole.
The Chairman of the Senate Public Accounts Committee, Senator Matthew Urhoghide, who spoke to journalists after the sitting, said the bill which was passed in the 8th Senate, seeks to strengthen the office of the Auditor General for the Federation.
“The Office is supposed to check systemic corruption in Nigeria by checking all expenditures of the ministries, departments and agencies of government as provided for in Section 85 of the Constitution,” he said.
“The Office of the Auditor General for the Federation is independent of the executive arm of government. He relates directly with the National Assembly.
READ ALSO:Benue State NASS member allegedly battered by military personnel
“The second aspect of the bill is the establishment of the Federal Audit Commission to be able to recruit the proper staff, discipline and promotion.
“Audit is a very peculiar department but right now, we have those who did not study accounting being employed and working in the audit house, probably for political reasons.
“The commission will be responsible for the recruitment of proper staff that would be able to audit the accounts of the over 797 federal agencies.
“The country needs a proper workforce to be able to do that. The first time we had an Audit Ordinance was in 1956. We have now changed a law that has been in place for over 60 years.
“With the bill, more powers have been given to the Office of the Auditor General for the Federation. The least penalty that we have now in the bill for an individual is five-year imprisonment or a fine of N5m or both.
“For corporate agencies that refuse to audit their accounts for years, their fine is N20m, the house recommended N10m but we disagreed,” the Senator stated.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: 4 yrs after completion, Kwara PHC facility inactive, rural dwellers in pains
In the middle of the night sometime in September 2019, Fatimah Ballah struggled with severe pains as she tries to...
INVESTIGATION: How Oyo State, contractors spent N1.1bn on water projects, but communities don’t have a drop
Multimillion naira water projects largely initiated by the late Abiola Ajimobi-led state government in Oyo State to benefit over 40...
INVESTIGATION: In Cross River, civil servants retire into poverty as govt looks away, squanders funds on frivolities
Thousands of civil servants in Cross River State struggle to stay alive as they are denied their gratuities and monthly...
Students suffer as contractors abandon Kano school projects after receiving over N70m
In 2019, to improve the condition of public schools in Kano State, the Federal Government disbursed millions of naira to...
SPECIAL REPORT: World Bank road projects go bad in Enugu, as state govt fails to fulfill promise
Counterpart funded road projects between the world Bank and Enugu State government have started to fail, as the state government...