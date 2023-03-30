NASS passes Bill to jail any account officer who impedes auditor-general’s job

The National Assembly has passed the Federal Audit Service Bill, which prescribes a five-year jail term to any government accounting officer who prevents the Office of the Auditor General of the Federation from accessing their account books.

The resolution on Wednesday was reached after the Senate concurred with the House of Representatives which had earlier passed the proposed legislation.

During plenary, Senate Leader, Ibrahim Gobir, who led the debate for the concurrence, approved the bill after dissolving to the Committee of the Whole.

The Chairman of the Senate Public Accounts Committee, Senator Matthew Urhoghide, who spoke to journalists after the sitting, said the bill which was passed in the 8th Senate, seeks to strengthen the office of the Auditor General for the Federation.

“The Office is supposed to check systemic corruption in Nigeria by checking all expenditures of the ministries, departments and agencies of government as provided for in Section 85 of the Constitution,” he said.

“The Office of the Auditor General for the Federation is independent of the executive arm of government. He relates directly with the National Assembly.

READ ALSO:Benue State NASS member allegedly battered by military personnel

“The second aspect of the bill is the establishment of the Federal Audit Commission to be able to recruit the proper staff, discipline and promotion.

“Audit is a very peculiar department but right now, we have those who did not study accounting being employed and working in the audit house, probably for political reasons.

“The commission will be responsible for the recruitment of proper staff that would be able to audit the accounts of the over 797 federal agencies.

“The country needs a proper workforce to be able to do that. The first time we had an Audit Ordinance was in 1956. We have now changed a law that has been in place for over 60 years.

“With the bill, more powers have been given to the Office of the Auditor General for the Federation. The least penalty that we have now in the bill for an individual is five-year imprisonment or a fine of N5m or both.

“For corporate agencies that refuse to audit their accounts for years, their fine is N20m, the house recommended N10m but we disagreed,” the Senator stated.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now