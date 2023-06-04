NASS: PDP group accuses Northern leaders of playing anti-south agenda in appointments

A group within the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), under the aegies of the PDP Nationalist Group (PNG), has accused Northern leaders within the party of working with the All Progressives Congress (APC) to create an anti-Christian and anti-South agenda in the selection of the leadership of the incoming 10th National Assembly.

The PNG, in a statement on Saturday in Abuja, said the unnamed Northern leaders want to hoodwink PDP Senators and House of Representatives members-elect into producing Northern and non-Christian President of the Senate, Speaker of the House of Representatives by carrying out the game plan of the APC.

The statement which was jointly signed by the PNG’s National Coordinator, Dr. Chibuike Tobias Nwosu, and Secretary, Osamudieme Omoruyi, said the activities of the party leaders has made Nigerians to view the PDP as anti-South and anti-Christian.

“The anti-South disposition of these leaders painfully alienated our party in the South and cost our party the low hanging presidential election and majority seat in the two chambers of the National Assembly,” the statement reads.

“The suppression and denial of Southerners and Christians in the PDP access to lead the party and the country at large is the handiwork of these selfish leaders.

“The implication of ethnic and religious politics being pursued by some Northern PDP leaders would be an imposition of Northern non-Christian President of the Senate on the National Assembly after 16 years Northerners have held the position.

“For clarity, in the last eight years, non-Christian northerners, Senator Bukola Saraki and Senator Ahmed Lawan have presided as Senate President.

“The danger of the PDP giving Nigerians the impression of supporting undemocratic and anti-Nigerian scenario of non-Christian president, vice president, Senate President, Speaker of the House of Representatives and Chief Justice of the Federation is worrisome and does not have the backing of the PNG

“It is, therefore vexatious, distressing, provocative and disuniting if the PDP allows itself to be used to foist another northerner as Senate President.

“We, therefore, caution the PDP to note that treading in the direction of allowing its Senators and Reps-elect to be railroaded to support a Northern, non-Christian Senate President will not only diminish the PDP and end its way to political recovery as it might lead to mass exodus of well-meaning, nationalist minded members from our fold,” the statement added.

