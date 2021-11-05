NASS queries Amaechi over different standards for rail projects across Nigeria

The National Assembly on Thursday queried the Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, over the decision to construct a standard gauge for the Kano-Maradi rail line while an old narrow gauge was planned for other parts of Nigeria.

This inquisition occurred during a plenary session when Amaechi appeared before the Senate and House of Representatives Joint Committees on Land and Marine Transport.

The Minister presented a detailed analysis of the 2022 budget proposal of his ministry before the lawmakers fired questions about the rationale behind the constructions of different rail gauges across the country.

While presenting the budget, Amaechi said, “The construction of Kaduna-Kano railways to link up the Abuja-Kaduna rail line has commenced. The survey and design for Ibadan-Minna-Abuja is ongoing.

“Construction of the 284 kilometres Nigeria-Maradi (Niger Republic) standard gauge rail line enabling interconnectivity with countries in the West Africa sub region for the promotion of trade and commerce.

“This important contribution by Nigeria would be mutually beneficial by adding to the economic growth of the two countries, Niger and Nigeria.”

However, the Chairman of Senate Committee on Marine Transport, Senator Danjuma Goje, and House Committee Chairman, Mr Pat Asadu, opposed the marginalisation of other regions of the country in the rail line construction.

The duo charged Amaechi to explain the rationale behind the modern standard gauge being proposed for the Kano-Maradi rail line when he was constructing the old narrow gauge in other parts of Nigeria.

Asadu said, “Looking at your key railway projects which you’ve highlighted, I think they are worth the spend.

“We are now looking at the difference between project D which is the construction of 284 kilometers Nigeria-Maradi railway standard world-class line against Project C where you talked about the total rehabilitation and reconstruction of Port Harcourt to Maiduguri eastern rail network defined as narrow gauge.

“For a segment of this country that is known for trade and commerce, they need railway as they need air.

“Why is the ministry doing a 287 kilometers of railway track from Kano to Maradi that you will fund with Nigerian money borrowed for Nigerians to be paid by our children to do a world-class railway to Maradi.

“I also know the economy of Niger Republic and I believe the economy of the South-East is bigger than that of Maradi. I am not even talking of South-South.

“So what policy guide, what needs assessment, what study of federal character integration would make the Ministry of Transportation to put 284 kilometers railway from the end of the North to Maradi and then constructing a narrow gauge in the South-East and South-South.

“This to me is why the integration of this country will always be challenged because things are done with so much impunity. This is our commonwealth.

“So if we approve this budget for you, you will go and do Kano-Maradi standard rail line and do a narrow-gauge rehabilitation for the South-East. My heart bleeds.

“Instead of doing the right thing, you are now giving us this one as what will enhance the economy of Niger and Nigeria, while the economy of Nigerians especially those who have the containers and who are always on the road are given a narrow-gauge rehabilitation.”

In his statement, Goje asked the Minister, “Why will you give those of us from the eastern part of Nigeria, from South-East, North-Central, North-East the archaic, old modern narrow gauge, then you are now spending a lot of money to do the modern standard gauge to another country.

“Are people from the South-East, North-Central, and North-East not Nigerians? Why should there be a double standard in this matter?

“That is why we are quarreling. You are telling us you are designing Ibadan to Abuja, you are doing Kaduna to Kano, you are doing Abuja to Itakpe and to Warri.

“What wrong did the South-East, North-Central and North-East, particularly the South-East, Benue, Plateau, Taraba, Bauchi, Gombe, Borno, and Adamawa. What is wrong with us?

“Are we not Nigerians? I completely concur with Honourable Pat Asadu, 100 per cent.”

In his defence, Amaechi explained that the main differences between the narrow gauge and the standard gauge were the speed and costs while noting that the country does not have the financial wherewithal to construct the latter.

He also said that the negotiation for the loan for the construction of the Kano- Maradi standard gauge line was about to be completed.

